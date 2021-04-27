Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

