Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 284,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,023. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

