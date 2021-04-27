Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sunoco posted earnings per share of ($1.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 104.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 126.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

