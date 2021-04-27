Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.