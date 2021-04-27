Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $198.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.