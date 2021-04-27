Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. 75,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,706. V.F. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

