Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of AN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. 1,192,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,130 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,223. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

