Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $194.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $766.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

GBCI opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

