Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

