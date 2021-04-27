Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 248,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,843. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

