Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.50. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

