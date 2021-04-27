Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $96.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

