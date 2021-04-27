Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

NYSE VMC opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

