Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

