Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $316.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $317.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

