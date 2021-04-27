Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

