Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24,796.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

