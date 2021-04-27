Brokers Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

