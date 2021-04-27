Brokers Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.15. Carvana has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,653 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $9,815,808.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

