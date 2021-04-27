Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.64

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.64 and traded as high as C$56.88. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.31, with a volume of 794,894 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54. The firm has a market cap of C$88.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -375.40.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

