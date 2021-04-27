Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Up 7.2%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.