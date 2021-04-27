Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Up 2.1%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.23 and last traded at C$53.60. Approximately 83,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 82,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.48.

BBU.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -70.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.94%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

