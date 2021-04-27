Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEP opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

