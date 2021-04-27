Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE BRO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

