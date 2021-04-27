Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Up to $49.80

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $52.02. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 5,584 shares changing hands.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

