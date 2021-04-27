Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Bruker stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

