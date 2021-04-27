BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,692. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

