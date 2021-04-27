BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.90. 123,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

