BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,673. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

