BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $11.65 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. 50,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.