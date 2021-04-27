BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $13.88 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.93. 7,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.53. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

