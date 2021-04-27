BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 651,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

