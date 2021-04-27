BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,473,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

