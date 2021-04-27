BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 320,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

