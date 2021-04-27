BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 149,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.