BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $131,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $255.15. 5,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

