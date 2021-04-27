BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,991 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.16.

UPS traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.87. 415,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

