BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,445 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.70. 1,321,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,448,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

