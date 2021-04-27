BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,671 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

