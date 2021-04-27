BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,788 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

