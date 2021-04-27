BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 35,411 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,031,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,752,000 after purchasing an additional 457,355 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

