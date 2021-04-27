BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,814 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average is $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.51 and a 52-week high of $392.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

