BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,891 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.19. 9,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.29 and a 200-day moving average of $374.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

