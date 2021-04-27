BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 6,249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. The stock had a trading volume of 453,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

