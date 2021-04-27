BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 8,040 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 302,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 117,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

