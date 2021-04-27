BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 9,925 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,624. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.