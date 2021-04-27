BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 306,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.