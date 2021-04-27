BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

