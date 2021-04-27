BSC Station Market Cap Reaches $17.26 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 170.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

