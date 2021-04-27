BSCView Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. BSCView has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $574,609.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCView has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

